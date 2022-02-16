Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

