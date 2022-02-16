Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Karora Resources Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter.

KRR stock opened at C$5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$807.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$5.46.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

