Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83,154.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $27,430.53 and $83,154.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00105594 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

