Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.34 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 18.13 ($0.25). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 44,168,425 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a current ratio of 27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £630.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.35.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)
