Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

