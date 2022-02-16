Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

PAAS stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

