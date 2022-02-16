EverQuote Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,441 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,322% compared to the average daily volume of 242 put options.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 373,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,060 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in EverQuote by 449.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,990,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.