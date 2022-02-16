Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.20. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

