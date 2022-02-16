Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

