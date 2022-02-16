EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

