Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $86,010,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after buying an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.