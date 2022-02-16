Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of EXEO remained flat at $$0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Exeo Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
About Exeo Entertainment
