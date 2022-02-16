Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EXEO remained flat at $$0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Exeo Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

About Exeo Entertainment

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

