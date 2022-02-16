eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 158.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

