eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Update

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $465,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,428 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,051. eXp World has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

