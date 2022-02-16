Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $190.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.11.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $211.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.