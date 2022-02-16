Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $517.93 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

