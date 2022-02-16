Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

