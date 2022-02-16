Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) versus Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication -19.76% -9.72% -6.05%

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Gulf Island Fabrication’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication $250.96 million 0.24 -$27.38 million ($2.07) -1.86

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Gulf Island Fabrication, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats. The Fabrication & Services segment engages in the fabrication of complex steel structures for offshore production and offshore wind developments as well as onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG and industrial facilities and also provides maintenance and other services in onshore facilities and on offshore platforms and performs municipal and civil works projects. The Corporate segment represents expenses that do not directly relate to the operating segments. The company was founded by Alden J. Laborde in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

