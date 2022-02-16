Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of FRT opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

