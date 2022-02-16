FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $230.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

