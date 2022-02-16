FIL Ltd Acquires New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

