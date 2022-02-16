FIL Ltd Has $26,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 172.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

