Financial Analysis: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 0.99 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -13.07

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89 Rackspace Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 65.61%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Integral Ad Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

