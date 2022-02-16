Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

FTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50.

TSE:FTT opened at C$38.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.40. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

