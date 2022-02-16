FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinWise Bancorp (FINW)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.