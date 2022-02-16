First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,362 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of First BanCorp. worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

