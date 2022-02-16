First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.10

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 139622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

A number of research firms have commented on THFF. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get First Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $597.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.