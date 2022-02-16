First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 268,041 shares.The stock last traded at $26.84 and had previously closed at $26.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

