First Republic Bank Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $173.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average of $200.59. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

