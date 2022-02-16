First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 56.1% in January

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the January 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. 488,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,356. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.