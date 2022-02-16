First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
