First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

