FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a 200-day moving average of $184.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2,146.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

