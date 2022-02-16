Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIVN opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -162.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.99.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Five9 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Five9 by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

