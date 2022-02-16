Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FVRR opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.29. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

