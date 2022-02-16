FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $244.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.16.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

