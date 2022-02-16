Flow Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $146.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.53 or 0.00017021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.42 or 0.07137240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,381.36 or 1.00290635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 329,356,498 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

