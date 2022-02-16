Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 2,733 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $153.39 and a one year high of $222.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average of $193.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.