Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 27,881 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 19.62% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:KESG opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Get KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KESG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.