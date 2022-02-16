Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

