Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.41% of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF alerts:

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.