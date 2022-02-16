Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.22. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

