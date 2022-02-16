Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 3,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,375,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,041,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,367,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.