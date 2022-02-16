Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLGZY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

