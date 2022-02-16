FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.40.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter.
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
