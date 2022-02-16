FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 102,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FONAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FONAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in FONAR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

