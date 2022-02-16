ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NYSE FORG opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

