Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lowered to “Sell” at Veritas Investment Research

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$57.50 target price on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.96.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$61.54.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

