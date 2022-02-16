Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $86.33. 155,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

