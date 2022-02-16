Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,219. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 583,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

