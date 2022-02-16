Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,219. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
