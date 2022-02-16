Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 93,519 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 270.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

