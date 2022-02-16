Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Markel by 22.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Markel by 182.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MKL opened at $1,260.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,237.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,251.94. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,062.11 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markel (MKL)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.